Hospice restricts visitors to stop spread of disease

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is further restricting visitors at its in-patient facility in Columbus. While it has been possible to visit those in hospice care, the hospital announced that as of last Friday it was discontinuing allowing any face-to-face visitations.

Hospice staff said that they were making the change because they are now admitting patients who are either confirmed as having COVID-19 or who have confirmation pending.

Instead of in-person visits, family members can visit by phone or by computer. Or staff will organize a patio visit, where two visitors at a time can visit with a patient through a glass patio door.

Laura Leonard, president of Our Hospice, said that they realize that it is not the same as being able to visit in person with a dying loved one, but the change is being made to protect the staff and patients and to prevent the further spread of the disease in the community.