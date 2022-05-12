Hospice plans June golf outing for Decatur County

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is announcing its 28th annual Decatur Golf Tournament that will be held Friday, June 17th.

Last year’s tournament raised more than $25,000, allowing the hospice to provide 125 days of routine care for hospice patients and families and helped fund the bereavement and palliative care programs. Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is a not-for-profit hospice providing care to patients and families in 16 counties, with offices in Columbus, North Vernon and Greensburg.

The tournament is held in memory of Jim Sturges, a volunteer who dedicated 25 years of his life to the organization.

The entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team which includes green fees, cart, box lunch and prizes. Teams will be assigned a starting hole prior to the event and will be going directly to their assigned starting hole, after picking up their lunches.

The tournament will be held at Greensburg Country Club on June 17th with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

For more information or to register as a player, team or sponsor you can go to care.ourhospice.org/golf.