Hospice establishes Leonard fund to aid palliative care program

Laura Leonard. Photo courtesy of Our Hospice of South Central Indiana

Our Hospice of South-Central Indiana is setting up a fund to recognize outgoing President Laura Leonard.

Donations will help fund palliative care through the hospice.

According to the hospice, in lieu of retirement gifts, family, friends and community members are being asked to donate to the fund. The hospice’s palliative care program was launched under Leonard’s leadership and is considered one of her greatest achievements.

Palliative care focuses on relieving pain, symptoms and stress of a serious illness. It is available at any age, or stage of a disease and can be provided along with curative treatment. However palliative services are poorly reimbursed by insurance providers, making philanthropy critical to its existence.

Gifts are being accepted through the end of the year, and the total raised will be shared with Leonard as she retires at the end of December. One-time gifts as well as ongoing pledges up to three years are invited.

You can donate through the hospice website at https://care.ourhospice.org/donation/, or by mail at:

Our Hospice

Attn: Resource Development

2626 East 17th Street

Columbus, Indiana 47201

For more information, call 812-376-5083.