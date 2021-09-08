Hospice cancels kids grief camp due to COVID concerns

Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is canceling Camp Eva, a bereavement camp for children, that was originally set for Sept. 18th at Columbus Youth Camp.

Laura Leonard, the hospice president, says that children 5-12 are not yet eligible for vaccinations and organizers did not want to risk exposing the children and their families to the virus.

The hospice offers Transformers, a child/family support group that meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

You can get more information at ourhospice.org