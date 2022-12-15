Horizon Bank issues Red Kettle Challenge for Friday

Area branches of Horizon Bank are taking part in a $4,000 Red Kettle Challenge on Friday.

Fifteen branches in central and southern Indiana will have kettles in their lobbies and will match donations to the Salvation Army on Friday. Those will include the branch on Third Street in Columbus, on West Main Cross in Edinburgh, the branches on Marlin Drive and U.S. 31 in Greenwood, North Morton Street in Franklin and on Three Notch Lane in Bargersville.

The funds raised will go to support vital services including housing and support for homeless and abused women, food pantries and feeding programs, emergency financial assistance, youth camps and sports, addiction treatment, and more.

Among the Salvation Army branches to receive benefit of these donations will be the Columbus branch and the Salvation Army Red Shield Center in Greenwood.

You can get more information at SalvationArmyIndiana.org