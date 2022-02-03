Hope’s groundhog says winter ending soon

Hope the groundhog says we are in for an early spring, despite the current bad weather.

According to HSJ Online, the Hope news website, the event this morning under the shelter house on the Hope Town Square led to Hope’s prediction after she could not see her shadow.

Hope the groundhog is almost two years old and this is her second year being the centerpiece of the area Groundhog Day festivities. She is a resident of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators.

For the previous five years of the event, the weather forecasting marmot was Grubby, also a Utopia resident. However Grubby was too ill to participate last year and died later in the year, according to the news website.

