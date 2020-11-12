Hope’s Christmas of Yesteryear event canceled due to COVID-19 increases

There will be no Christmas of Yesteryear celebration in Hope next month.

The Yellow Trail Museum in Hope announced yesterday that it was canceling the event due to the uptick in cases of COVID-19 and the governor’s new restrictions. The event in and around the Town Square usually includes holiday lights and re-enactors taking on the roles of famous Hope residents of the past.

In previous years, the event has drawn more than 250 people, well over the new limits on gatherings of 50 people.