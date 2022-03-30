Hope woman sentenced to five years in neglect case

A nearly three and a half year investigation into the neglect and death of an adult dependent is closing with the sentencing of a Hope woman to five years in prison.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the case began in December of 2018 when Columbus Regional Health staff alerted deputies to a senior who had been neglected and denied medical care, causing injuries that were likely going to be fatal. Hospital officials said the victim was severely malnourished and was suffering from bed sores that had caused internal infections that ultimately led to the victim’s death.

Deputies say that 57-year-old Teresa Wade of Hope had been appointed by the court to be the caretaker for the victim after he suffered a stroke. She moved the victim into the home she shared with her husband. But Wade allegedly did not take the victim to his medical appointments, and did not fill his prescriptions or administer them as prescribed.

Police say that Wade took advantage of the fact that she was the payee for the victim’s monthly disability payments.

Wade was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

Wade pleaded guilty in October to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. On March 24th, Wade was ordered to five years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and two years of probation once she is released.