Hope to renew search for town manager

The town of Hope will be looking for a new town manager.

The Town Council last night agreed to search for a new town manager, and will be accepting applications through the end of February. The town has been without a manager since December of 2018 when the council opted not to renew the contract of then-manager J.T. Doane.

Council president Jerry Bragg said that he believes the town needs a manager because it takes pressure off of the town marshal and clerk-treasurer for day-to-day decisions about town operations. And it sets the direction of the town, allowing improvements to be made and attracting new businesses.

Council member Ed Johnson said he was concerned about the effect on town finances with uncertainty in future revenues and Council member Ohmer Miller said he would prefer to see those duties go to an administrative assistant at less cost. Johnson also said that the town manager would need to work for the council and keep the council informed of the manager’s activities.

The council voted 3-2 to seek applications through February 28th, with Miller and Johnson voting against the proposal. The council will also look to revise the job description before posting the announcement.