Hope to recognize graduating Hauser seniors with Friday parade

Hope will be honoring Hauser High School’s graduating seniors Friday afternoon with a parade through the town.

Aleesa Dickerson, the school’s ag teacher and FFA advisor is helping organize the event. She said that the Class of 2020 has missed out on so much, that organizers wanted to recognize them for their accomplishments.

Dickerson said that the former students she has talked to have seemed excited and plan to participate.

Dickerson has encouraged the graduates to wear the prom dresses or sports uniforms that they never got a chance to wear this spring.

The in-vehicle parade will form up at the High School with a start time of 5 p.m. Students should be one per car and should not be driving so they can wave to the well wishers, Dickerson said.

Those wishing to watch the parade should line up in their vehicles along the parade route which heads up Elm Street, along Jackson and around the Town Square before ending at the Community Center.

The grand marshals of the parade will be retiring teachers Wanda Siebert and Kathy Kramer