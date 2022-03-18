Hope to begin looking in on seniors living alone

The town of Hope is starting a program to check in on seniors in the community.

According to the Hope Police Department, police will reach out to the ill, elderly or shut-ins living alone throughout the town. Those in the program will be contacted each week by a police officer or dispatcher by phone to check on their well-being.

The program is a free service meant to allow seniors who are living alone to feel more secure. The program will also give seniors living alone a chance to interact with someone.

For those who can’t be reached by phone, officers, relatives or neighbors will check in on them.

If you know someone who might benefit from this program, you can contact Hope Town Marshall Matt Tallent at 812-546-4015 or by email at [email protected]