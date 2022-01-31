Hope the groundhog to offer winter insights Wednesday

The Town of Hope will be looking to a groundhog named Hope for her weather forecasting skills this week.

The groundhog is a resident of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators and will be giving her winter weather prognostication again at Ground Hog Day festivities starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with polka music on the Town Square. The groundhog ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m., followed by picture taking and celebration at Willow Leaves of Hope on the north side of the square from 8:45 to 11.

The celebration is organized by Main Street of Hope and you can get more information on their Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators