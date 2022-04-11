Hope street to close for sewer repairs through Friday

A reminder that Mill Street in Hope will be closing at State Road 9 while crews work to rebuild a drain.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the work is scheduled to start today and Mill Street will be closed on the west side of the highway. The work should be finished by the end of the day Friday. The agency says traffic on State Road 9 shouldn’t be affected by the work.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution, to avoid driving while distracted and to be alert for worker safety when you are driving through construction zones.