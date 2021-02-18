Hope siblings arrested in attack on pregnant woman

A brother and sister from Hope have been arrested after an incident where a pregnant woman was battered during a domestic disturbance.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department arrested 19-year-old Autumn Purtlebaugh and 18-year-old Ean Purtlebaugh after an incident earlier this month in Taylorsville. According to police reports, the Purtlebaughs went to a home in Taylorsville uninvited and got into a fight with the residents there.

Ean Purtlebaugh is accused of hitting and strangling a man in the Mulberry Street home, while Autumn Purtlebaugh allegedly spit on and attacked a pregnant woman, causing injuries to the victim.

Ean Purtlebaugh is facing charges of strangulation and domestic battery. Autumn Purtlebaugh is facing preliminary charges of burglary, battery on a pregnant woman resulting in injury, battery in the presence of a minor and battery by bodily waste.