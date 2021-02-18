Local News Top Story 

Hope siblings arrested in attack on pregnant woman

Autumn Purtlebaugh. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department

A brother and sister from Hope have been arrested after an incident where a pregnant woman was battered during a domestic disturbance.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department arrested 19-year-old Autumn Purtlebaugh and 18-year-old Ean Purtlebaugh after an incident earlier this month in Taylorsville. According to police reports, the Purtlebaughs went to a home in Taylorsville uninvited and got into a fight with the residents there.

Ean Purtlebaugh is accused of hitting and strangling a man in the Mulberry Street home, while Autumn Purtlebaugh allegedly spit on and attacked a pregnant woman, causing injuries to the victim.

Ean T. Purtlebaugh. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Ean Purtlebaugh is facing charges of strangulation and domestic battery. Autumn Purtlebaugh is facing preliminary charges of burglary, battery on a pregnant woman resulting in injury, battery in the presence of a minor and battery by bodily waste.