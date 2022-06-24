Hope seeking contest entrants for Old-Fashioned Independence Day

website maker Organizers of the Old-Fashioned Independence Day celebration in Hope are looking for people who love to bake apple pies and those with cute children.

The Old-Fashioned Independence Day starts at 5 p.m. the afternoon of July 1st on the Hope Town Square, and wraps up with fireworks starting at dark, weather permitting. The event is organized by and supports the Yellow Trail Museum.

The event will include an “American As Apple Pie” baking contest. To take part you must drop off a whole, full-sized apple pie for judging at the Wesleyan Church Ladies booth on the Town Square between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. with judging starting at 6:45 p.m. The contest has adult and children’s categories and the grand prize winner can take home $25. The pies will be cut and sold with ice cream after the judging as a fundraiser.

There will also be a Little Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker contest for children ages 3-10. To enter you should fill out a registration form, then decorate cans and place them around town for donations or directly seek donations from friends and family. Each penny raised will count as a vote. The winner will lead the children’s bike parade around the Town Square at 6:15 p.m. Registration forms are available at the Yellow Trail Museum, the Hope Branch Library, Willow Leaves and on the square on July 1st.

