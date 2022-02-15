Hope residents arrested on drug-related charges

Three Hope residents were arrested last week on drug-related charges after a traffic stop by Bartholomew County deputies.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a witness reported a possibly impaired driver at about 2:08 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 8100 block of North County Road 1150E. A deputy found three people, all of whom appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

A search recovered Xanax and marijuana on 47-year-old Eric Love of Hope. Suboxone and Xanax were being carried by 28-year-old Michael Lonaker of Hope and 30-year-old Geoffrey Jones of Hope was reportedly carrying three grams of fentanyl.

All three were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance. Love is also facing a charge of possession of marijuana and Jones is being accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The three have since been released from the Bartholomew County jail.