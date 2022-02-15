Local News Top Story 

Hope residents arrested on drug-related charges

Three Hope residents were arrested last week on drug-related charges after a traffic stop by Bartholomew County deputies.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a witness reported a possibly impaired driver at about 2:08 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 8100 block of North County Road 1150E. A deputy found three people, all of whom appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

A search recovered Xanax and marijuana on 47-year-old Eric Love of Hope. Suboxone and Xanax were being carried by 28-year-old Michael Lonaker of Hope and 30-year-old Geoffrey Jones of Hope was reportedly carrying three grams of fentanyl.

All three were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance. Love is also facing a charge of possession of marijuana and Jones is being accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The three have since been released from the Bartholomew County jail.

Eric D. Love. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.
Michael S. Lonaker. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.
Geoffery T. Jones. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.