Hope preparing for 54th annual Heritage Days festival

Preparations are underway for one of Bartholomew County’s largest events, the 54th annual Hope Heritage Days coming up on Sept. 23rd through the 25th.

Jake Miller explains the community spirit behind the festival:

Festivities kick off on Friday afternoon with food booths benefiting Hope-area charities inside the Town Square opening at 5 p.m., along with vendors on the streets around the square.

Friday night’s entertainment will feature Scott Haggard, the son of the country star Merle Haggard. The Saturday night headliner is Barry Williams and the Traveliers. Williams is best known as Greg Brady from “The Brady Bunch.”

On Sunday, the special judge for the Hope Heritage Days parade will be Survivor and Amazing Race star Rupert Boneham.

More than 30,000 people normally visit the northeastern Bartholomew County town during the weekend.

Photo courtesy of Barry Williams and the Traveliers.