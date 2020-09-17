Hope planning Saturday cleanup, other events

The Town of Hope will be hosting a community wide cleanup day on Saturday, along with other activities around the Town Square.

Dumpsters for the community will be placed at the Hope Utilities Building at 529 Mill Street from 8 a.m. until noon. Trucks and volunteers will be available to help those who cannot get material there. The cleanup site cannot accept tires, propane tanks, large appliances, televisions, computers, paints or solvents.

There will be also be bins available in the parking lot of First Financial Bank for important documents to be shredded. At both locations, there will be containers available for food and monetary donations to help the Hope Food Pantry as well as provide items for the Community Blessing Boxes.

There will also be a community worship service at 1 p.m. in the lot on the north side of the Hope Town Square.

This year’s Hope Ride is being split up into a multi-week event and there will be music and breakfast to purchase at the Willow Leaves of Hope starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning to welcome Saturday’s riders.