Hope offering Christmas of Yesteryear Friday

The Yellow Trail Museum will be kicking off the holiday season with Christmas of Yesteryear, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday on the Hope Town Square.

There will be tree lighting and German Christmas carols performed on the bandstand starting at 5. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the museum. There will also be a bake sale at the museum along with children’s Christmas crafts.

Re-enactors will portray historical figures at the bandstand from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will also be a live nativity on the empty lot on the north side of the town square and carolers at Willow Leaves of Hope.

The shelterhouse on the town square will be hosting games.

Downtown merchants will be open late with specials and restaurants on the square will also be open for dining.