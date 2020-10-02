Hope museum to explore history with Sunday Social

The Yellow Trail Museum in Hope will be resuming its Sunday Social history discussions this weekend.

Although normally a themed discussion, this month’s session will be a time to share general memories of the history of northeastern Bartholomew County. You are encouraged to bring photos and other historic artifacts to the discussion.

Light refreshments will be served.

The Sunday Social will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the museum on the northwestern corner of the Hope Town Square. For more information, call 812-343-3798.