Hope museum hosting Halloween event on Oct. 23

The Yellow Trail Museum in Hope and Hauser Historians will be presenting the annual Haunted Night at the Museum on Friday, Oct. 23rd from 5 to 8 p.m.

Admission is free and masks will be required at the event at the museum on the northwest corner of the Hope Town Square. Night at the Museum features reenactors taking on the role of famous Hope residents of the past and spooky decorations at the museum including Edgar the zombie chicken. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

The Goodies, Goblins and Ghost Stories event normally held at the same time on the Town Square has been canceled for this year due to safety concerns over COVID-19.