Hope man facing drug charges after crash into tree

Columbus police say that a Hope man crashed into a tree Monday morning, leading to his arrest on drug-related charges.

The incident happened Monday morning at just before 8 a.m., when officers responded to reports of an unconscious driver in a car stopped in the middle of the street near 15th and Washington streets.

As police arrived, they saw the vehicle strike a tree in the 300 block of 15th Street. The driver, 27-year-old Chanceton M. Daniels, then moved into the passenger seat. Daniels was taken into custody and a search revealed two glass pipes and what appeared to be marijuana, but actually was not.

He is facing preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, possession of a lookalike substance and drug paraphernalia, along with an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.