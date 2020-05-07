Hope man accused of murder in Jackson County

A Hope man is being accused of murder after a shooting incident yesterday morning on the east side of Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says the case is still under investigation and few details are being released. Deputies were called to the scene at 5:37 a.m. Wednesday morning and discovered a dead male. They say a subject and a witness were interviewed and 30-year-old Tobias E. Au was arrested. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail at 11:43 a.m. yesterday morning on a charge of murder and is being held without bond.

The Seymour Tribune is reporting that deputies were dispatched at 5:39 a.m. after a man called dispatchers and said he had shot another man who was violating a protective order at a Seymour address.

Further details will be released at a later time, according to Sheriff Rick Meyer. A press conference is scheduled for later today in Brownstown.