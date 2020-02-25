Hope loses community pillar with death of Barb Johnson

The town of Hope lost one of its icons Tuesday, with the death of Barb Johnson.

Johnson was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the Simmons One-Room Schoolhouse, and had led the Yellow Trail Museum in various capacities since 1984.

She created and organized large community events including the town’s Christmas of Yesteryear, the Old-Fashioned Independence Day and the recently revived Civil War Days.

She leaves behind her husband Ed, two daughters, two sons and two sisters. Barb was 71. She died Tuesday morning in hospice care at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Funeral arrangements are being handled through Norman Funeral Home in Hope.