Hope hosting Studebaker car show, suffrage march on Saturday

There will not be a Hope Heritage Days this weekend, but the town is still going to feature events around the Town Square on Saturday.

There will be a return of the Studebaker car show from last year’s Heritage Days. While all cars are welcome, Studebakers will be featured. The car show will be from 10 to 2 and will include awards for grand champion and reserve grand champion Studebaker entries. The Night Owl Country Band will be performing from 10 to 2.

The Yellow Trail Museum will also be hosting a celebration of 100 years of Women’s Suffrage on Saturday from 10 to 3. Visitors will be able to make sashes supporting “Votes for Women.” The museum is encouraging girls to bring their American Girl dolls and sashes will also be made for the dolls. The event will include a women’s suffrage rally at noon on the north side of the Hope Town Square and a march around the square.

Several of the usual Hope Heritage Days food booths will be selling food on Saturday including the Hauser FFA which will be selling food at the Hauser Ag facility at the school from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.