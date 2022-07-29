Hope hosting run/walk to benefit non-profit news website

The town of Hope will be holding a 5k run/walk next weekend to benefit the community’s non-profit news website and Hauser High School athletics.

The event is being held to benefit HSJ Online, the community news website started in 2015 after the closing of the Hope Star-Journal newspaper. The entry fee is $30 for adults and $25 for students with 15 percent of the proceeds going to benefit the athletics department at Hauser.

The Hope Run is scheduled for Saturday Aug. 6th at the Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools campus with a flexible start time between 8:30 and 10 a.m. Registration forms are available at Special By Design and WILLow LeaVes on the Hope Town Square and Hoosier Sporting Goods.

HSJ Online operates under the non-profit umbrella of Heritage of Hope.

You can get more information at hsjonline.org.