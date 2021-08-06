Hope hosting 1950s-themed Cruise-in on town square tonight

A 1950s themed Cruise-in will be held on the Hope Town Square this evening.

Organizers say that there will be cars, a competition for the best dressed, a dance contest and a chance to learn how to hit a puck with the Columbus Icemen hockey team. Music will be provided by Midnight Express Entertainment.

The Cruise-in is from 5 to 8 p.m on the town square. They are held monthly on the first Friday of the month and are organized by the town of Hope and Main Street of Hope.