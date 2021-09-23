Hope Heritage Days This Weekend

The 53rd Hope Heritage Days will be held this weekend, starting on Friday.

The multi-day festival is Bartholomew County’s oldest and largest.

The weekend features live music all three days, vendor booths, food, a pioneer village, a Gospel sing on Friday night, “Turtleman” Ernie Brown from Animal Planet TV on Saturday and Sunday, a classic car show all day Saturday, fireworks on Saturday night at 9:30, followed by a big parade on Sunday afternoon.

During Hope Heritage Days, the small city expands from the normal 2200 residents to around 30,000 people.

For more information and the schedule for the Hope Heritage Days you can visit them on their website.