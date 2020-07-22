Hope fundraiser to raise money for Hauser cancer fight

The Student’s Fund of Hope is organizing a weekend fundraiser to help the family of a student suffering from bone cancer.

Whitney Budd, with the Student’s Fund explains, the event will be to benefit will be to help cover the expenses of the family of Sarah Taylor, a Hauser student fighting a form of bone cancer.

There will be a drive-thru dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hauser Jr. Sr. High School campus on State Road 9. The dinner will be a freewill donation with baked potatoes and BBQ on the menu.

There is also an ongoing online auction to help the family. Winning items can be picked up Saturday at the drive-thru dinner site.

To participate, you should enter the school off of Hauser Drive and follow the volunteers through the drive thru to pick up your meal. You can choose to take your meal home or dine in our campus parking lot. The Ridge will be performing some of Sarah’s favorite worship music.

You can get more information at studentsfundofhope,org.