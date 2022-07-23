Hope firefighters receive donation of canned water

The Hope Volunteer Fire Department has received a donation of canned drinking water to support efforts to respond to wildfires.

The fire department is announcing that 98 cases of canned drinking water was donated by Bartholomew County Beverage, a local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler. The donation is part of a partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council. According to the department, maintaining firefighters’ hydration during long incidents or disasters such as wildfires is a major safety concern for departments.

Assistant Chief, Christopher Allen said that thanks to the donation, the department has resources to keep firefighters hydrated and ready to respond.

The department has 32 members serving Hope and Hawcreek Township in northeastern Bartholomew County.

According to the company, Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts. The company periodically pauses beer production each year to can clean, safe drinking water that is ready to distribute when disaster strikes.

Photo courtesy of Hope Volunteer Fire Department.

You can find out more here.