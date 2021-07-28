Hope event to honor long-time educators at one-room schoolhouse

An event this weekend in Hope will honor two long-time area educators.

There will be festivities as well as a dedication of the The Glen S. Keller and Barbara S. Johnson Memorial Garden at the Simmons School – One Room Schoolhouse, from 2 to 3:30 on Sunday.

Susan Thayer-Fye, Johnson’s sister, explains.

She says that the pair worked to rebuild the schoolhouse and to provide programming for it.

The afternoon will include games, music and treats including an ice cream social and strawberry shortcake. The memorial garden includes a section of strawberries started by Johnson as a way to provide the dessert to the students who visited the historic, restored school building. That’s according to HSJ Online, the Hope news website.

The schoolhouse is behind Hope Elementary School on State Road 9.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Area Visitors Center.