Hope Cruise-ins to kick off with August event

The Town of Hope is planning to restart its Cruise-ins to the Hope Town Square, with the first one this year on Friday, Aug. 7th.

The events have been canceled so far this summer due to the pandemic. Owners will be able to display their cars and trucks on the town square and win prizes for oldest vehicle, most unique vehicle and people’s choice.

The Top Hat Blues Review will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at the bandstand. Donations will be accepted to help the Hope Food Bank.

The Cruise-ins are organized by Main Street of Hope. They are held on the first Fridays of the month from 5 to 8 p.m..