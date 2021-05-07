Hope cruise-ins kick off season tonight

The first Cruise-In to Hope of the season will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight on the Hope Town Square with cars and trucks on display and prizes for the oldest vehicle, people’s choice and musician’s choice.

The Night Owl Country Band will perform on the bandstand from 6 to 8 p.m. Food to-go will be available from restaurants on the square.

Organizers will also be accepting donations of food or money to help the Community Center of Hope food bank. The event is being organized by the town and by Main Street of Hope.

The Cruise-ins are being held on the first Fridays of the month, May through October.