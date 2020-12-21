Hope chooses winner of holiday lights competition

The votes are in and the Town of Hope has chosen the winner of its annual Deck the Town Holiday lights competition. And it was the same as last year, the Griffin Family at 1607 Manor Drive in the Liberty Place subdivision. The winner will receive the travelling trophy, a replica of the leg lamp from the movie “A Christmas Story.”

Organizers at Main Street of Hope photographed 58 locations around the town and chose 18 finalists. Voting was done through the Main Street of Hope Facebook page and wrapped up last night.

Organizers suggest that you can come to northeastern Bartholomew County to tour the town’s lights, as a socially distanced and free holiday event.

Photo courtesy of Main Street of Hope.