Hope calls off Town Square Cruise-in for June

The Town of Hope is calling off the first scheduled Cruise-in of the summer season.

The Cruise-ins are held on the first Friday of the month on the Hope Town Square and feature live music and a car show. But the June 5th event will not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the other summer Hope Cruise-ins are still tentatively scheduled. The next scheduled Cruise-in on Friday July 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. followed by the town’s Old Fashioned Independence Day.