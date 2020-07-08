Hope-area schools outline reopening plans

Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools are releasing details of their school reopening plans. The district plans to resume in-person teaching and learning this fall with the first day of school for students on August 4th.. Virtual learning options will continue to be made available for students who are not able to attend due to COVID-19.

Among the changes being made to accommodate the pandemic response, there will be daily screenings of students and staff. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or a fever of more than 100 degrees will be sent home.

Students will have assigned seating wherever possible. Two masks will be provided to students and staff. While they will be required to have them accessible each day, they will not be required at all times. But will be required in some situations, such as while riding the bus.

Lockers will not be issued to Junior/Senior High students in order to promote social distancing but students will be allowed to have small backpacks in classrooms.

The district plans to release more detailed information on enrollment and online registration by July 17th.