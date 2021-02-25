Hope approves, extends search for town manager

The town of Hope is once again on the hunt for a town manager.

The town has been without a manager since December of 2018, when the Town Council declined to renew the contract of the previous manager.

Earlier this month the council held a special meeting to iron out the responsibilities and job description of a town manager, and to ensure certain benchmarks such as semi-annual visits to all businesses in town and regular reports to the council on all the town manager’s activities.

After voting last month to reopen the search, the council had hoped to have applications in hand by the end of February. But with the job description revisions adopted this week and the recent bad weather, Council member Clyde Compton proposed extending the search deadline.

The council voted to approve the job description changes and to take applications until March 31st.