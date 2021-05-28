Hope American Legion post to hold area services Monday

The Hope Post of the American Legion will be holding its traditional round of Memorial Day ceremonies Monday morning in northeastern Bartholomew County. The post will perform full military services at eight locations Monday morning.

The first service will be at 8:30 a.m. at Sharon Cemetery at the grave of Jonathan Moore. The Revolutionary War veteran was a bodyguard for General George Washington. The final service will be at 11 a.m. at Hope Moravian Cemetery’s Veterans Memorial. You can find a complete schedule below.