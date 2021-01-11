Hoosier Ag Today makes changes to network leadership team

Our news-gathering partners at Hoosier Ag Today are announcing some changes to their leadership team.

Hoosier Ag Today’s founder and current president Gary Truitt will become chairman of the organization, while Andy Eubank is promoted to president. Truitt will be reducing his on-air presence on the farm news network, instead working on financial management and farm show planning.

Hoosier Ag Today started in 2006 and Eubank joined the company in 2007 after 35 years in radio.

Eric Pfeiffer is also being named vice president of News and Indiana News Director for Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today.