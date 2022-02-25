Hoosier Ag Today expands farm news team with local hire

Hoosier Ag Today is expanding its farm coverage with a local broadcaster.

Our news partners announced this week that they are adding C.J. Miller to the coverage team. Miller grew up on a Shelby County farm and has bachelor’s degrees in telecommunications and communication studies from Ball State University. He has worked here at White River Broadcasting stations, Network Indiana and WIBC in Indianapolis among other stations. Miller will cover farm news in both Indiana and Michigan.

Hoosier Ag Today and Michigan Ag Today now has the largest farm broadcast team in the Eastern Corn Belt. The two networks combined provide broadcast content to 100 radio stations with coverage reaching from the Ohio River to the Canadian border. Hoosier Ag Today was founded in 2006.