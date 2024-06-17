Homelessness forum draws large crowd, new ideas

More than 140 people took part in a forum last week to address homelessness in Bartholomew County.

According to the United Way of Bartholomew County, the event drew 142 people and helped the agency gather information in several areas. The agency has launched an initiative to make sure that is homelessness here is rare, brief and non-recurring.

Organizers said that they clearly heard the call for immediate action to address the basic and shelter needs of all community members. The forum identified several key barriers that those in need face.

They also said that the forum stressed the need for love and respect for those who are homeless. And for the importance of the use of language in addressing homelessness to promote dignity and respect for everyone.

You can find a link to more information on the initiative here: https://www.uwbarthco.org/united-way-homelessness-initiative.html.