Home invasion suspect shot in Jennings County

Jennings County authorities say a resident shot a man who invaded his home Friday evening.

The homeowner called 911 at about 7:15 p.m. Friday night to report the incident in northwestern Jennings County. The man who was shot drove himself to the Elizabethtown Fire Department where he told rescue workers that he had a gunshot wound. After being treated at the scene by law enforcement and police, he was flown to an Indianapolis hospital by medical helicopter and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Deputies report that the victim entered the home and got into a fight with the homeowner, who pulled the firearm and shot the intruder.

No names have been released and the incident remains under investigation.