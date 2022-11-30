Holiday parade organizers hosting public session tonight

A new group making plans to bring a Festival of Lights parade back to Columbus will be looking for your thoughts, and help, at a meeting set for tonight.

The new organizers, calling themselves Red Arch Community Events, Inc. announced earlier this month that they plan to bring the parade back to life, although they can’t do so this year. The parade will relaunch December 2nd of 2023, they say.

The goal is to produce and rebrand the parade, providing a safe and fun family event for years to come.

Organizers are inviting you to come to ask questions, to sign up to volunteer and to learn more about sponsorships and vendor applications.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Columbus City Hall.

You can get more information at columbusfestivaloflights.com.