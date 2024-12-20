Holiday items to be recycled at Columbus-Bartholomew County center

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District is accepting several Christmas related items at the Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center starting the day after Christmas.

According to organizers, you can recycle wrapping paper that does not contain ribbons or bows, and is not foil or shiny paper. Strand Christmas lights are also being accepted. And live Christmas trees can be recycled at the Yard Waste Site next door to the Recycling Center on South Mapleton Street. You will need to remove decorations, lights and stands from the trees.

The holiday recycling will be going on from this Thursday to Friday January 17th during normal hours, Monday through Friday 7:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The recycling center will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

You can get more information at bcswmd.com