Holiday help available for veterans in need

There is still time for Indiana veterans who are struggling to make ends meet get help for the holiday.

According to State Rep. Jim Lucas, veterans and their families can receive $300 per dependent child in the household and $200 per household toward a holiday meal courtesy of Operation Holiday Program.

The program is part of Indiana’s Military Family Relief Fund. Hoosiers can support those who have served by donating to this fund providing emergency grants to veterans, their widows, and military families struggling to pay for necessities like food, utilities, medical expenses and transportation needs.

Veterans in immediate need can connect to help quickly by calling 211, which is a free and confidential hotline Hoosiers can use to find local assistance with food, finances, utilities and housing. This line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Applications for the Operation Holiday Program are due by Dec. 30, and need to be submitted online at in.gov/dva or by calling 317-232-3910.