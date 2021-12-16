Holiday crackdown on drunk, impaired driving begins

Local and state police agencies are taking part in an enforcement effort cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers through New Year’s Day .

More than 200 agencies around Indiana are taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over blitz, showing zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The high-visibility overtime patrols are being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

According to the institute, last December, 73 people lost their lives in fatal crashes in Indiana. Of those, 11 involved a drunk driver.

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or greater. Drivers under the age of 21, can lose their license for three years if they are found with a blood alcohol content of .02 or greater.

If you think you have encountered a drunk or impaired driver on the road, call 911.