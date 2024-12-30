Holiday closings affect trash, recycling routes

A reminder that due to the New Year’s holiday, local government offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be no trash or recycling pickup in Columbus on Wednesday and routes will be running a day late for the rest of this week. Normal Wednesday routes will be picked up on Thursday and normal Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday.

Columbus City Utilities offices will also be closed both days. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call 812-372-8861.

The Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center and the Bartholomew County Landfill will be closing for the upcoming holiday.

According to the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District, the district offices as well as the recycling center will be closing New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Bartholomew County Landfill will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

If you want more information you can go to bcswmd.com