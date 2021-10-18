Holiday assistance sign-ups start today in Bartholomew County

Those in need of holiday help in Bartholomew County can begin signing up for assistance starting today through the United Way’s Holiday Helpline.

The helpline registers families and children for food and gift assistance with programs including the Community Center of Hope Angel Tree, Fireman’s Cheer Fund, Shop With A Cop, St. Bartholomew Giving Tree, Toys for Tots and Love Chapel Holiday Food Pantry.

Children may be registered for one gift program and households may receive one food box.

The deadline to apply is December 3rd. You can call from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays at 812-375-2216. If you need help in Spanish, you can call Su Casa at 812-375-9370.