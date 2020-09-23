Holcomb: Indiana to upgrade to Stage 5; Masks to still be required

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced this afternoon during his afternoon press conference that Indiana was moving to Stage 5 of the Back on Track Indiana plan.

The state will move to the next stage on Saturday.

Holcomb said that masks are still going to be required. He said that residents’ adherence to mask requirements is what is letting the state move to the next stage.

According to the Indiana Back on Track plan, Stage 5 will mean reopening, with appropriate social distancing:

Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs may operate at full capacity

Personal services may open at full capacity

Gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities may operate at full capacity

Conventions may resume at full capacity

Amusement parks, water parks, and like facilities may operate at full capacity. Social distancing guidelines should be maintained

Cultural, entertainment, and tourism sites may open at full capacity. This includes museums, zoos, aquariums, and like facilities

Pari-mutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing may operate at full spectator capacity

Raceway events may return to full capacity

