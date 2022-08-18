Historical society planning Reeves Festival near Edinburgh

The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh next weekend.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday Aug. 27th at the farm which is at 13730 North County Road 100W.

The event celebrates the Reeves family and the role the Reeves Companies played in Columbus. There will be live music, rides on Reeves steam engines, hands-on history displays, farm animals, blacksmithing, antique cars, garden tours and wagon rides. There will also be food trucks and beer and wine provided by Upland Brewing Co.

The evening will conclude with fireworks at dusk.

Tickets are $10 per car and are available at the Bartholomew County Historical Society Museum on Third Street, at Viewpoint Books or at the gate on Saturday, Aug. 27th. Historical Society members will get in for free.

You can get more information at bartholomewhistory.org.